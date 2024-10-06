UNC Snap Counts Versus Pittsburgh

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using our code: thi

North Carolina dropped its second straight ACC contest, falling to Pittsburgh, 34-24, on Saturday.

Here are the snap counts for offensive and defensive UNC players from the defeat.

The Tar Heels continue ACC play on Saturday at home against Georgia Tech at 12:00pm.