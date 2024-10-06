Advertisement

Published Oct 6, 2024
UNC Snap Counts Versus Pittsburgh
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

North Carolina dropped its second straight ACC contest, falling to Pittsburgh, 34-24, on Saturday.

Here are the snap counts for offensive and defensive UNC players from the defeat.

The Tar Heels continue ACC play on Saturday at home against Georgia Tech at 12:00pm.

QUARTERBACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

CRISWELL

82

49

0

2

31

RUNNING BACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

HAMPTON

65

29

12

23

1

GAUSE

14

5

3

6

0

HOOD

3

0

0

2

1

WIDE RECEIVER
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

JONES

80

48

0

0

32

PAYSOUR

78

47

0

0

31

BILLUPS II

1

0

0

0

1

SHIPP

1

1

0

0

0

MCCOLLUM

49

33

0

0

16

TIGHT END
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASS PASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

NESBIT

48

28

1

0

18

COPENHAVER

68

30

7

0

31

JOHNSON

3

0

0

0

3

OFFENSIVE LINE
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

MCGOWAN

9

0

7

0

2

SAMPSON

72

0

42

0

30

LAMPKIN

92

0

49

0

33

GREEN

82

0

49

0

33

BLASKE

82

0

49

0

33

BANFIELD

73

0

42

0

31

MASTERSON

1

0

1

0

0

LEFTWICH

10

0

7

0

3

DEFENSIVE SNAP COUNTS VS DUKE

DEFENSIVE LINE
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

RITZIE

50

20

30

0

EVANS

54

20

30

0

COWAN

54

24

27

4

ATKINSON

35

14

21

0

HESTER JR.

48

28

20

0

SHAW

29

16

13

0

HARRIS

23

8

15

0

RUSH
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

THOMPSON

7

1

6

0

HARVEY

3

2

1

0

RUCKER

9

1

6

2

LINEBACKER
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

ECHOLS

75

35

5

36

CAMPBELL

68

34

3

31

LAVALLEE

2

1

1

10

SHORT

2

1

0

1

DEFENSIVE BACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

HARRIS

66

327

0

39

HUZZIE

76

34

0

42

COST

64

26

0

38

LANE

74

34

0

30

ALLEN

66

27

0

39

MILLER

19

9

0

5

STEWART

8

3

0

5

BOYKINS

5

2

0

3

HARDY

22

10

0

12

