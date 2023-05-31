(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — ESPN announced today the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring the University of North Carolina and University of South Carolina will kick off on September 2nd at 7:30 PM EDT and be broadcasted on ABC.

The annual kick off game takes place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and is owned and operated by the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF). Tickets for the game go on sale to the public on June 6th on Ticketmaster and fans can sign up for presale opportunities via the CSF website.

“We are thrilled to host what could be a top 25 matchup featuring two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country,” said CSF executive director Danny Morrison. “With two passionate fan bases we know that the stadium will have an incredible atmosphere and we look forward to showing off the Queen City to the nation.”

This will be the 60th meeting of the two universities on the football field with North Carolina holding the advantage with a 35-20-4 record. South Carolina won the most recent matchup with a 35-21 win in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“We are extremely grateful to support the traditions that come with college football and the positive impact they continue to have on the Charlotte community and fans around the country,” said Joe Tuza, President of Duke’s Mayo. “As a Southern brand and the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, we pride ourselves on memorable hospitality and hope to create a weekend of fun and unique experiences as we kick off another great season.”

ESPN also announced today the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Bowl featuring teams from the ACC and SEC will kick off at 5:30 PM EST on December 27th.