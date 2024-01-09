Micah Matthews is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound 3-star wide receiver from Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater, VA, who also excels at baseball and has a chance at playing both sports at the Power 5 level in college.

The good news for Tar Heel fans is that his next home could be in Chapel Hill at North Carolina under the direction of Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown and position coach Lonnie Galloway, both of whom are recruiting him heavily to campus.

The athlete, who has a special passion for playing baseball, informed THI that he would not be willing to consider another school who will not allow him the opportunity to excel at both sports he loves.

Carolina provides an advantage in the fact that Brown and the head coach of the Tar Heels' storied baseball program, Scott Forbes, maintain a strong bond, an excellent professional relationship which is a factor not present at some schools recruiting him to play football. They have already agreed to allow class of 2024 signee Timothy Lawson to play both sports, and Brown is open to others doing so as well.

Matthews last made his last unofficial visit to visit the Tar Heels was for their early-season 31-13 rout over Minnesota on Sept. 16, where Carolina excelled on both sides of the ball, something the Virginia native also does as defensive back. UNC rolled out the red carpet for the big target at Kenan Stadium, where he met with Brown and Galloway, and Carolina is continuing to keep an eye on him, which he discussed in detail with THI: