North Carolina’s home ACC opener against Virginia Tech slated for Wednesday night was postponed, so the Tar Heels are now scheduled to launch back into conference play Saturday at Boston College.

As of now, the game versus the Hokies will be made up at some point, so with the mission here looking ahead at what UNC must do in league play to best position itself for the NCAA Tournament, it will be done so expecting that Carolina will play 20 ACC games as scheduled.