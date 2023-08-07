TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — University of North Carolina junior wide receiver Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker has been named to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Monday. The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the nation's best pass catcher amongst all Football Bowl Subdivision student-athletes.

Walker, a two-year veteran transfer from Kent State, appeared in 20 games during his time as a Golden Flash. He earned first-team All-MAC as a sophomore in 2022 after catching 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His 11 touchdown receptions were tied for seventh nationally and tied for first in the MAC while his 921 receiving yards ranked second in the MAC. In total, Walker tallied 63 receptions for 1,045 yards and 12 TDs over his two seasons at Kent State.

Walker, a Charlotte, N.C. native, has two years of eligibility remaining after he started his career at NC Central but transferred to Kent St. after the Eagles’ 2020 season was canceled.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.