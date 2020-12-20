TarHeelIllustrated - Walton Finds Stroke, Comes Through When Needed

CLEVELAND, OH – Any checklist in advance of things North Carolina needed to do in order to defeat Kentucky on Saturday probably included hitting some perimeter shots.

Likely missing was the need for Kerwin Walton to drain those shots. But that’s exactly what happened in the Tar Heels’ 75-63 victory over the Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. And boy did the Heels need them.

Walton, who entered the game having converted just two shots on the season in 62 minutes of action, triggered a second half run that was decisive in UNC’s victory. It lifted the Heels from a 48-42 deficit to where they just kept pushing, using a 12-1 run to seize control of the game and eventually close out the Wildcats 33-15 over the game’s final 13 minutes.

Walton knocked down a 3-pointer after a kickout from Armando Bacot to cut UK’s lead to 48-46 with 12:46 remaining, and 42 seconds later, after a pass from Garrison Brooks, the freshman from Minnesota sank another.

Twenty-two seconds after that, when a dead ball promoted an official timeout, every Tar Heel on the bench erupted onto the floor to greet Walton. He was the man of the hour.

"It was amazing,” Walton said. “Just seeing everybody so excited for me kind of juiced me up, got me some energy inside. It definitely juiced the whole team up and we just came out guns blazing. We were excited and it definitely helped us keep our energy up."

It most certainly did. From that point on, the Tar Heels were better offensively by a country mile, defended better, and simply wore down the Wildcats, who had four players foul out.