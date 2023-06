In what could best be described as a surprise move, Simeon Wilcher asked for a release from his National Letter of Intent from North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

The move comes just days after Elliot Cadeau reclassified to the 2023 class. Wilcher's father, Sergio, told Tar Heel Illustrated immediately afterwards that his son had known Cadeau since their younger days in New Jersey, and looked forward to joining him on campus.

THI spoke with Mr. Wilcher again immediately after the announcement where he gave the following statement. "After careful consideration, Simeon has decided to ask North Carolina for a release from his national letter of intent."