Aiden Harris is an intriguing 2026 weakside defensive end being recruited by Tim Cross to become a potential anchor of North Carolina’s defensive line in the future.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, the star in-state sophomore from Weddington, NC, and teammate of 2024 wide receiver commit Keenan Jackson already has offers from Boston College, North Carolina, NC State, and Virginia Tech and interest from Clemson, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Harris last recently to gather his thoughts on his offer and recruitment from UNC, and early signs point favorably in the direction of Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown and his trending Tar Heels’ program, especially after a Top 15 national ranking and big wins over both a Big 10 and SEC school for the first time since 1976, and the commitment of his high school teammate to the state flagship university.

Harris is being recruited alongside his brother, class of 2026 weakside defensive lineman Andrew Harris, and cousin, class of 2026 linebacker Thomas Davis Jr., who both play alongside him in high school, and all three are high on the Tar Heels.