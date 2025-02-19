What's the Difference in UNC When Withers Logs Plenty of Minutes?

SYRACUSE, NY – Hubert Davis outlined the many positives he sees from his team when veteran forward Jae’Lyn Withers logs quality minutes.

This, of course, is coming off Withers’ best performance in a North Carolina uniform when he scored 19 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots in an 88-82 win at Syracuse on Saturday.

Withers was a huge factor in the Tar Heels (15-11, 8-6 ACC) getting their first road win in five weeks and his production might prompt Davis to play a bigger lineup moving forward. The small one that included four guards starting wasn’t quite working out, so out of necessity, the coach says, he went big the last two games, though with mixed results.

Withers started the 20-point loss at Clemson last Monday scoring 5 points with 3 rebounds in 17 minutes of action. He played 24 minutes at JMA Wireless Dome before fouling out late in the contest.

Yet, in UNC’s eight games prior to last week at Littlejohn Coliseum, Withers played 6 minutes or less four times and averaged only 7 minutes per contest. A sixth-year player who started earlier this season and a lot when he was at Louisville might struggle closing his college career mostly sitting on the bench. But Withers heeded his coaches’ advice.

“I think it’s great,” Hubert Davis said when asked about Withers’ perseverance. “You know, I’ve said a number of times to you guys and the guys that you don’t know when, where, how and the manner in which your number is going to be called, but everybody’s going to get opportunities, and your job and responsibility is when your number is called is to be prepared and be ready.

“And JWit was prepared and he was ready.”

Withers felt ready going into the Syracuse game, even though he nearly didn’t play because of a scratched right eye that occurred in practice the day before.