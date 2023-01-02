North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis said on his radio show Monday night that redshirt freshman forward Will Shaver will miss the remainder of the season because of a broken foot.

Shaver suffered the injury in practice in between UNC’s wins over Ohio State in Michigan. He will have surgery and not play again this season.

A 6-foot-10 native of Birmingham, AL, Shaver was originally in the class of 2022, but enrolled before the spring semester last season to work on his game. He practiced with the Tar Heels but did not appear in a game, so he was with his original class when they arrived last summer.

Shaver played in three games this season, including a high of five minutes in a 100-67 win over The Citadel. He did not score that night, but did grab a rebound and handed out an assist. He also played one minute in the Tar Heels’ loss at Virginia Tech on December 4, and less than a minute in a loss to Alabama in Portland in late November. He converted a pair of free throws that night for the only points of his Carolina career.