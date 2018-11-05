CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will kick off the 2018-19 basketball season Tuesday night with a trip to Wofford, and Roy Williams says his team is ready to play a game.

Practice opened five weeks ago and the Tar Heels have held a closed controlled scrimmage against Villanova and an exhibition game last Friday at home versus Division II Mount Olive. But, this is the real deal, game number one in a highly anticipated season for the program and its legion of followers.

Williams held a press conference Monday at the Smith Center to discuss the opener, elements of his team, scheduling games at programs such as Wofford and Elon, which is where the Heels go Friday night, among other things.

The season is here, and the Hall of Fame coach says his guys are ready to play a real game.

“They need it, I don’t need it because I could stay at practice all the time,” Williams said Monday during a press conference at the Smith Center. “They need to play somebody else, they really do.”

With those five weeks, though, does Williams believe the group accomplished what he’d set out to as they’re on the eve of playing an actual game?

“I’d like to think so,” he replied. “I was awake at 3:45 this morning trying to think of what else I needed to do, so I’ll have those kinds of thoughts when we’re out there shooting layups, too. “It’s such a long preseason, too. I try not to hammer them too much and yet I know that I do.

“We don’t have any tape from this year on Wofford. They could come out and play something defensively that we didn’t have any idea, so we’ll have to see how we adjust to those kinds of things, too.”