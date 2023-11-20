CLEMSON, SC – With North Carolina’s preseason checklist of goals dwindling down to just a few remaining on the table, the Tar Heels are facing a reality that reassessing to move forward is now part of their late-November process.

Given their tones and body language following a 31-20 loss at Clemson on Saturday, it’s an unpleasant fact they can no longer do anything about. So, accepting the facts as they are comes first.

Long gone has been any shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff, a stated goal, but always one lightly tinted with any probability. Gone is any chance at winning an ACC championship, including a return to the title game.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” UNC senior linebacker Cedric Gray replied, when asked about so many of the team’s goals now no longer possible. “One of the reasons I came back here was to get back to the ACC Championship, and obviously with Louisville winning and us losing today, that won’t be happening.

“But you know, it is what it is. I’m proud of how we played this season. At the end of the day, we still accomplished a lot of things. We’re just gonna keep moving forward.”

Five weeks ago, the Tar Heels appeared on a collision course with still-unbeaten Florida State for the ACC title, and chance at a New Year’s Six bowl at the very least. The bullseye within the Kenan Football Center, was more on claiming the program’s first ACC title since 1980.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye says missing that opportunity hurts.