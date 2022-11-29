CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program had 10 Tar Heels recognized with 11 All-ACC honors, the conference office announced on Tuesday. WR Josh Downs, LB Cedric Gray and QB Drake Maye were named first-team All-ACC, while Downs, as an all-purpose player, and DB Storm Duck claimed second-team honors. WR Antoine Green, P Ben Kiernan and OL Asim Richards earned third-team honors, while LB Power Echols, OL Corey Gaynor and TE Bryson Nesbit were named honorable mention.

Downs has continued as one of the nation’s top receivers. Despite missing two games this season, he has caught 83 passes for 929 yards and 11 TDs. The 83 receptions lead the ACC and rank fifth among Power 5 receivers and his 11 TDs are tied for second in the league and tied for sixth nationally. Downs leads the conference with five 100-yard receiving games and set the ACC record for most receptions over a three-game span, when he posted 37 catches against Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest. He also earned second-team honors as an all-purpose player for his work on punt returns. Downs had nine returns for 127 yards for a 14.1 yards per return average.

Gray has been a tackling machine in 2022. His 130 total tackles and his 10.8 tackles per game lead the Power 5. In addition, his 72 solo tackles lead the ACC and rank third in the Power 5. Gray has also posted a sack, nine TFL, four pressures, two INTs, five PBU, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In his first season as a starter, Maye has completed 298-of-440 passes (67.7%) for 3,847 yards and 35 TDs. The 3,847 yards rank second in the Power 5 and are already UNC’s single-season record, while the 35 TDs are tied for second in the Power 5. Maye also leads the team in rushing with 629 yards and six TDs. His 373 yards per game of total offense lead the nation and his 41 TDs responsible for rank third amongst Power 5 players.

Duck claimed second-team honors after posting 46 tackles, a TFL, three INTs, nine PBU and a forced fumble during the regular season. His three INTs are tied for third in the ACC and his 12 passes defended are tied for sixth.

Despite missing four games this season, Green has posted 38 receptions for 745 yards and seven TDs. His seven TDs are tied for fifth in the ACC. Green has been a big-play threat in his eight games and leads the ACC and is tied for second nationally with five catches of 50 or more yards. His 19.6 yards per catch ranks third nationally among receivers with at least 30 catches.

Kiernan has punted 42 times for a 46.8 yards per punt average. He’s landed 15 inside the 20, while producing 12 punts of 50 or more yards with a long of 70. If he qualified, Kiernan’s 46.8 yards per punt average would rank third nationally.

Richards has been a stalwart at left tackle and has taken his game to another level in 2022. He leads all ACC tackles with 574 pass-blocking snaps, while only allowing two sacks. Those two sacks are tied for the fewest allowed among ACC tackles with at least 450 pass-blocking snaps.

Echols has had a strong season in his first year as a starter. He’s posted 93 tackles, two sacks, five TFL, seven pressures, a PBU and a forced fumble. His 93 tackles rank seventh in the ACC and his 63 solo tackles rank third in the league and tied for 14th nationally.

A transfer from Miami, Gaynor has started all 12 games for the Tar Heels at center and solidified an offense that ranks eighth nationally in passing offense (320.9 ypg), 11th in total offense (480.9 ypg) and 15th in scoring offense (37.1 ppg). Gaynor leads all ACC centers with 573 pass-blocking snaps, while only allowing two sacks. He has only allowed one additional hit on the QB and seven hurries.

Nesbit has posted 30 receptions for 459 yards (15.3 ypc) and three TDs. His 15.3 yards per reception ranks second among ACC tight ends and fourth nationally. Nesbit’s 459 yards rank second among ACC tight ends.











































