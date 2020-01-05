The 2020 football season is about to begin in some respects for North Carolina, as the program welcomes 13 early enrollees Sunday. With 25 prospects signing last month, 13 are arriving in Chapel Hill this weekend, with today being their official welcome day. Here are the 13 early enrollees with quotes from the players and Mack Brown:



The Eary Enrollees

Mack Says: "He is one of the top defensive linemen not only in our state but the nation. He has great quickness. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, there is no telling how big he will be. He has a great frame and he can really run. We are looking for pass rushers and really athletic people up front. He is a tremendous pass rusher that we need." Bingley-Jones Says: “I’m really blessed for this opportunity and I’m ready to get to work.”

Mack Says: "He is a tremendous safety… He's not only one of the top safeties in the state but in the country. All-state performer, all-conference, he played all four years at Myers Park. He is very aggressive player, a young man that committed to us very early and never waivered. He also has very good hands and we want defensive backs that intercept balls because that changes games. He’s got a little Dre’ Bly there.” Roseman-Sinclair Says: “Just love spending time with the commits. We’ve really all grown into a family that all want to buy into one main goal and that’s making each other better.”

Mack Says: “We wouldn’t have gotten him if it hadn’t been for Phil Longo. Phil was recruiting him at Ole Miss. He’s duel threat, he can really run. Phil’s been watching him and recruiting him really for two and a half years and his relationship is the reason we got him… he’s a very accurate passer as well as being able to run and move.” Criswell Says: “You can see the way Coach Brown is changing the program and what he’s trying to establish. I’m just excited to be coached by the best.”

Mack Says: “He’s got such speed and quickness. He’s a tremendous route runner… he posted over 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns during his career and they won the state championship as a sophomore.” Downs Says: “I’m ready to get up there. I’m going there (Sunday)… To see the players compete from last year to this year and their biggest point margin of a loss was seven this year, so that shows their potential.”

Mack Says: “One of the top linebackers out of Virginia… Another young man that committed to us really early. He will also be an early enrollee. Made over 350 tackles in high school, made all-region, another young man that committed to us early and really helped our recruiting class. He was one of the recruiting coordinators, he just took over and made it important that we had a really good class.”

West Says: “I believe that this is only the beginning and people should start to fear UNC.”

Mack Says: “All-region and also all-metro honors. He had a shoulder operation after the season so he will not be going through spring practice but he will be here to rehab… We’re trying to upgrade the toughness on our offensive line.” Zimmerman Says: “"I feel Coach Brown will lead North Carolina into a top program in the ACC. I feel he can take the team and compete with Clemson, maybe even knock off Clemson. I am a believer in him.”

Mack Says: “He played receiver and he played linebacker, he’ll be a linebacker for us… He’ll be an early enrollee and he’s playing in the Shrine Bowl. He’s a guy that can play about seven different positions. He can play nickel, he can play outside backer, he can play safety, he can play tight end and he can play wide receiver. He’s got great get-off, he was conference player of the year and made 130 tackles and scored 27 touchdowns.” Gray Says: “It was just a good feel ever since Mack got there. I’ve been on visits everywhere, but particularly at Carolina, when I was going on visits there, not to put anything bad on (Larry) Fedora, but the atmosphere just wasn’t the same as it is now with Coach Mack Brown.” – Charlotte Observer

Mack Says: “He had a shoulder operation in the summer, so he only played half the year, but he was the regional player of the year. We feel like he’s perfect for this offense because he can run in space. He’s got a lot of height… really got good speed and, at that length, he’s got to get stronger so he can block inside… we also feel like he can be an impact player down along the goal line.” Copenhaver Says: “I'm extremely excited to get to know my new football family and work with Coach Brown and Coach Brew. A dream of mine to play at the next level is about to become a realization and to play with such a talented group of guys is awesome!”

Mack Says: “We feel like he’s got great toughness and that’s something we’re trying to improve in our offensive line. He just runs over people. He’s got the attitude we’re really looking for and we also feel like he can play all five spots.” Adorno Says: “I’m thrilled to finally be a Tar Heel and it’s surreal that it’s happening so soon. I can’t wait to get to work and contribute to the team as much as I can.”

Mack Says: "He has length at 6-foot-2. He can really run. Combined for over 4,000 all-purpose yards in his career. He can really run after catching it. He can get the ball up top." Gosnell Says: “Well, I think I’ll be a lot more excited when I get finished with online forms and all this paperwork. It’s kind of overshadowed the excitement, but when I do get time to thing about what’s happening it crazy. Because you think of this moment throughout high school but now that it’s 2 days before it’s happening it seems surreal.”

Mack Says: “A bigger tight end, he’s one of the top tight ends in the country. He was at a camp in the spring and blew his knee out so he missed the year… He can do it all. He was a preseason all-state selection, he garnered all-state honors as a junior. Big guy, he can really run, he can block, he’s been totally released with his knee so he should be ready for spring practice.” Karr Says: “I’ve always like them. The new staff he’s getting is really good and it’s just a better vibe up there.” – Gaston Gazette

Mack Says: “The unique thing about D.J., is he’s from Fayetteville, Pine Forest High School, his parents are both retired military, he was a receiver until two years ago. So, he runs excellent routes outside, he’s got excellent hands, he’s got really good vision, fast… And with this offense and him with speed in space, we think the offense sets up perfectly for the two backs we’ve (signed.).” Jones Says: “I’m stoked. My excitement has built up every day leading up until Sunday. I’m ready to be a part of the family and work.”