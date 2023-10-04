CHAPEL HILL – Ranked 14th in the nation, unbeaten at 4-0, and an average margin of 16.3 points over three Power 5 opponents, yet North Carolina can play much better than it has thus far. That is the sentiment emanating from the Kenan Football Center these days, and it’s one that matches the eye test, the potential meter, and what the players and coaches truly believe. But how much better can the Tar Heels play? “We’re off to a great start, but we’ve got so many things we can improve,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said during his weekly press conference Monday. A few things to chew on: *The Heels have averaged only 2.4 rushing yards per attempt over the last two games. *Drake Maye has only five touchdown passes to four interceptions.

*UNC has allowed an onside kick recovered by the opponent, a kickoff for a touchdown, had a punt blocked, failed to recover a muffed poor pooch kick, and missed what would have been a game-winning field at the end of regulation in week two. *The offensive line has been banged up and without arguably its top blocker the last two weeks. *The receiver room has been “intact” for just one game so far, not including not having Tez Walker. And so on. And that is the clear message within the program. “We’ve got a lot of things we can fix, and addressed all of those last week,” Brown said. “I told our coaches to act like we’re 0-4… And a lot of times, if things are good, you don’t correct them. You don’t correct your mistakes because you feel good, you think, ‘Hey, we’re doing good, man.’ “Well, act like you lost the game, because that’s when coaches start correcting things better.” What’s fascinating is that the Tar Heels have convincing wins over its three P5 opponents, but they quickly identify areas that didn’t go so well in those contests. It’s almost as if they have been conditioned to not accept any degree of satisfaction. Senior linebacker Cedric Gray was asked Tuesday how he’d grade the team’s performance one-through-ten. His response was not surprising.

On a scale of 1-10, UNC LB Cedric Gray (33) says the Tar Heels have been a 7.5 or 8 so far. (Jacob Turner/THI)