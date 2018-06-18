The 2018 Fedora Freak Show (FFS) was held on Saturday, June 16th and over 60 top players from all over the country came to Kenan Stadium to compete. The THI staff was there along with Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Regional Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman to give you the best coverage of the event.

This will be your headquarters for all things dealing with the Fedora Freak Show (FFS) and will be regularly updated.