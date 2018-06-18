Ticker
2018 Fedora Freak Show (FFS) Central

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

The 2018 Fedora Freak Show (FFS) was held on Saturday, June 16th and over 60 top players from all over the country came to Kenan Stadium to compete. The THI staff was there along with Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Regional Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman to give you the best coverage of the event.

This will be your headquarters for all things dealing with the Fedora Freak Show (FFS) and will be regularly updated.

DE Desmond Evans

FFS PHOTO GALLERIES (Bruce Young, THI)

Recruit Photos from FFS

Current UNC Player Photos from FFS

Former UNC Player Photos from FFS

OL Darnell Wright

FFS NEWS, NOTES, VIDEOS, and OBSERVATIONS

What I Liked:Adam Friedman from NC Camps (Rivals.com Adam Friedman)

Freak Show News, Notes, Intel, and Thoughts (THI's Andrew Jones)

Freak Show News, Notes, and Observations (Rivals.com Adam Friedman and THI Staff)

Freak Show Videos (THI's Andrew Jones)

Complete Freak Show Roster (THI's Andrew Jones)

OL Luke Wypler

FFS RECRUIT INTERVIEWS

Darnell Wright (Rivals.com Adam Friedman)

