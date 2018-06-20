Emery Simmons, a 3-star wide receiver from Fayetteville, NC, has flipped his commitment from Indiana to North Carolina, sources close to the situation have confirmed to THI.

Simmons, who attends South View High School, attended Fedora’s Freak Show at Kenan Stadium over the weekend and nearly flipped that night. He told THI the experience and that UNC was pushing so hard for him was making him think. He also indicated a flip was very possible.