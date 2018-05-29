TarHeelIllustrated.com

"I didn't expect Coach Baker to offer me," the 6-4, 240 pounder told THI . “He said they liked my size, length and strength. I know that they have a great program and has had one for years."

Roberts was surprised to hear that Tar Heels defensive backs coach Henry Baker was interested in him, but he’s certainly pleased to have the offer.

The North Carolina staff has been busy handing out offers this past month, and one of the prospects they recently extended to is class of 2020 defensive end Elijah Roberts of Columbus High School in Miami, FL.

Prior to being offered, Roberts didn't have much communication with the staff but is intrigued in learning more about what it takes to be a student-athlete at a place such as UNC.

"At this time, I don't know much about the school so I want to learn about the overall school, the academics and the athletics," he said.

On the gridiron, he has two years left of high school football but Roberts has already learned how to watch film and critique his game. He sees himself playing on the edge in college,

"I haven't discussed with UNC yet, but I plan on playing defensive end at the next level," he said. "Right now, I would say I'm aggressive with good hands, with a knowledge of the game. Things I'm improving on are my speed and explosiveness."

This past spring, he has made his way around the Sunshine State checking out Florida, Miami, South Florida, Central Florida and Florida State.

Currently, there are no other visits scheduled for this summer, but he expressed interest in visiting Chapel Hill soon.