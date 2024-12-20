Film Review: Florida Dominates the Final Four Minutes

The North Carolina desperately needed a win against Florida on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels found themselves in the unusual position of having a 6-4 record. Not only did they need to improve that, they also needed some Tier One wins in the future when Selection Sunday runs around. With the perceived weakness of the ACC slate, there aren't many future quality wins to be had outside of opportunities against Duke and Clemson. That makes this Saturday's game against UCLA another critical affair.

UNC was in a great position get that big victory against the Gators. With four minutes remaining they led 81-77 after seemingly being out of it in the first half. But they would not score the final 2:13, and Florida would outscore them 8-0 to end the game. That scoring differential grew to 13-3 over the last four minutes.

This is a tough one to digest, but lets take a look at how one got away as Florida won 90-84.

