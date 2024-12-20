Michigan State WR Aziah Johnson Commits to UNC

After an impressive Thursday in the transfer portal, North Carolina has continued its recruiting momentum, earning the commitment of Michigan State receiver Aziah Johnson.

A 3-Star recruit in the class of 2023, Johnson spent the last two seasons in East Lansing. As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans in 2024, recording 16 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

His best performance came in a 38-16 loss to Illinois, as he hauled in three passes for a career-high 70 yards and a score.

Coming in at 6-foot and 175 pounds, Johnson was recruited by UNC out of high school and even received a scholarship offer from the Tar Hels before choosing the Big Ten program.

The Richmond, Va. native announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6 and officially entered on Dec. 9.

Johnson, who has three years of eligibility remaining, becomes the eighth addition via the transfer portal for North Carolina.