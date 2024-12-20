Published Dec 20, 2024
Michigan State WR Aziah Johnson Commits to UNC
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

After an impressive Thursday in the transfer portal, North Carolina has continued its recruiting momentum, earning the commitment of Michigan State receiver Aziah Johnson.

A 3-Star recruit in the class of 2023, Johnson spent the last two seasons in East Lansing. As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans in 2024, recording 16 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

His best performance came in a 38-16 loss to Illinois, as he hauled in three passes for a career-high 70 yards and a score.

Coming in at 6-foot and 175 pounds, Johnson was recruited by UNC out of high school and even received a scholarship offer from the Tar Hels before choosing the Big Ten program.

The Richmond, Va. native announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6 and officially entered on Dec. 9.

Johnson, who has three years of eligibility remaining, becomes the eighth addition via the transfer portal for North Carolina.

