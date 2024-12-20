Staff Pix: UCLA vs. UNC

Two nonconference games remain for North Carolina before the Tar Heels get into ACC play for the remainder of the regular season, and the first of those contests is a borderline must-win contest.

UNC takes on UCLA on Saturday at Madison Square Garden as part of the CBS Sports Classic for a 3 PM tip. The Tar Heels are coming off a 90-84 loss to Florida in Charlotte and the 18th-ranked Bruins have won nine consecutive games.

The Tar Heels are 6-5 while UCLA is 10-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Here are our picks: