Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 20, 2024
Staff Pix: UCLA vs. UNC
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

Two nonconference games remain for North Carolina before the Tar Heels get into ACC play for the remainder of the regular season, and the first of those contests is a borderline must-win contest.

UNC takes on UCLA on Saturday at Madison Square Garden as part of the CBS Sports Classic for a 3 PM tip. The Tar Heels are coming off a 90-84 loss to Florida in Charlotte and the 18th-ranked Bruins have won nine consecutive games.

The Tar Heels are 6-5 while UCLA is 10-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Here are our picks:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In