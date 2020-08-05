 TarHeelIllustrated - 2020 Football Roster Released, Mega Notes Included
2020 Football Roster Released, Mega Notes Included

UNC has released its 2020 football roster and THI breaks down everything you need to know about newcomers, changes, etc.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
North Carolina’s long-awaited roster release for the 2020 football season has finally arrived, and it includes some jersey number changes for a few Tar Heels, weight changes and much more.

UNC released the roster last year on July 17, the day of the ACC Kickoff, but since the event was cancelled this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program waited a bit longer to post the updated roster.

Here is the complete roster.

Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new roster.


Tid Bits...


*Three scholarship players are now listed as graduates: Chazz Surratt; Tyrone Hopper and Myles Wolfolk.

*Note: Transfers Kyler McMichael will wear No. 1 and Bryce Watts will wear No. 2..

*OL Triston Miller will not play this season due to family reasons.

True Freshmen Numbers


0 - Ja’Qurious Conley, DB

3 – Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, DB

6- Jacolby Criswell, QB

9- Ray Rose, WR

10 – Desmond Evans, LB

11- Josh Downs, WR

12- Stephen Gosnell, WR

13- Tylee Craft, WR

14- Jefferson Boaz, QB

20 - Tony Grimes, CB

21- Elijah Green, RB

24 – Ethan West, LB

25 – Kaimon Rucker, DL

26- D.J. Jones, RB

33 – Cedric Gray, LB

41 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL

52- Jonathan Adorno, OL

54 – A.J. Beatty, DL

55 – Clyde Pinder, DL

57- Cayden Baker, OL

64- Malik McGowan, OL

67- Trey Zimmerman, OL

81- John Copenhaver, TE

82- Kendall Karr, TE

88 – Myles Murphy, DL

*Bingley-Jones is injured and will not participate in preseason camp.


2019 Roster Players No Longer In The Program


Greg Ross, DB – Grad transfer to Iowa State

Avery Jones, OL – Transferred to East Carolina

Noah Turner, TE – Transferred to James Madison

Carl Tucker, TE – Grad transfer to Alabama

Roscoe Johnson, WR – Transferred to Louisville

Jonathan Smith, LB – Left UNC during the season and entered the transfer portal, but as of this time has not found a new school.

Jake Lawler, LB – Graduated and chose to move on, no longer plays football

Tre’ Shaw, DB – Is still at UNC but is no longer playing football. He will help with the program and is expected to graduate next spring.

Matthew Flint, LB – Is no longer paying football but will help with the team and grdaute in the spring.


Weight Changes

Brian Anderson – 302 to 295

Wisdom Asaboro – 295 to 320

Eugene Asante – 215 to 210

William Barnes – 318 to 335

Giovanni Biggers – 180 to 185

Khafre Brown – 180 to 175

Dyami Brown – 195 to 185

British Brooks – 205 to 200

Michael Carter – 200 to 190

Don Chapman – 185 to 190

Beau Corrales – 210 to 205

Storm Duck – 200 to 195

Obi Egbuna – 171 to 180

D.J. Ford – 210 to 215

Tomari Fox – 278 to 280

Tomon Fox – 260 to 255

Jeremiah Gemmel – 228 to 225

Toe Groves – 195 to 180

Josh Henderson – 205 to 210

Kevin Hester – 271 to 280

Tyrone Hopper – 255 to 245

Khadry Jackson – 220 to 230

Cam’Ron Kelly – 203 to 205

Jonathan Kim – 180 to 205

Drew Little – 225 to 210

Marcus McKethan – 332 to 330

Kyler McMichael - 200 to 205

Kamari Morales - 237 to 250

Trey Morrison - 190 to 195

Ty Murray - 332 to 335

Patrice Rene - 208 to 205

Asrim Richards – 285 to 305

Bryson Richardson - 203 to 195

Billy Ross – 315 to 320

Noah Ruggles – 185 to 195

Welton Spottsville – 200 to 215

Chazz Surratt - 230 to 225

Jahlil Taylor – 300 to 320

Wyatt Tunall - 295 to 290

Kristian Varner – 274 to 300

Ray Vohasek – 280 to 295

Garrett Walston – 245 to 240

Bryce Watts - 168 to 175

Javonte Williams – 215 to 220

Myles Wolfolk – 205 to 195


Scholarship Freshmen Heights & Weights

Jonathan Adorno – 6-4, 300

Cayden Baker – 6-5, 285

AJ Beatty – 6-4, 275

Kedrick Bingley-Jones – 6-4, 280

Jefferson Boaz – 6-6, 245

Ja’Qurious Conley – 6-0, 210

John Copenhaver - 6-3, 220

Tylee Craft – 6-4, 180

Jacolby Criswell – 6-0, 225

Josh Downs - 5-10, 175

Desmond Evans – 6-5, 245

Stephen Gosnel – 6-2, 205

Cedric Gray – 6-1, 215

Elijah Green – 5-11, 200

Tony Grimes – 6-1, 170

D.J. Jones – 5-10, 190

Kendall Karr – 6-3, 230

Clyde Pinder – 6-0, 305

Malik McGowan - 6-3, 315

Myles Murphy – 6-3, 295

Ray Rose – 6-1, 210

Kaimon Rucker – 6-1, 255

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair – 5-11, 195

Ethan West – 6-3, 235

Trey Zimmerman – 6-5, 290

