TarHeelIllustrated - 2020 Football Roster Released, Mega Notes Included

2020 Football Roster Released, Mega Notes Included
North Carolina’s long-awaited roster release for the 2020 football season has finally arrived, and it includes some jersey number changes for a few Tar Heels, weight changes and much more.
UNC released the roster last year on July 17, the day of the ACC Kickoff, but since the event was cancelled this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program waited a bit longer to post the updated roster.
Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new roster.
Tid Bits...
*Three scholarship players are now listed as graduates: Chazz Surratt; Tyrone Hopper and Myles Wolfolk.
*Note: Transfers Kyler McMichael will wear No. 1 and Bryce Watts will wear No. 2..
*OL Triston Miller will not play this season due to family reasons.
True Freshmen Numbers
0 - Ja’Qurious Conley, DB
3 – Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, DB
6- Jacolby Criswell, QB
9- Ray Rose, WR
10 – Desmond Evans, LB
11- Josh Downs, WR
12- Stephen Gosnell, WR
13- Tylee Craft, WR
14- Jefferson Boaz, QB
20 - Tony Grimes, CB
21- Elijah Green, RB
24 – Ethan West, LB
25 – Kaimon Rucker, DL
26- D.J. Jones, RB
33 – Cedric Gray, LB
41 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL
52- Jonathan Adorno, OL
54 – A.J. Beatty, DL
55 – Clyde Pinder, DL
57- Cayden Baker, OL
64- Malik McGowan, OL
67- Trey Zimmerman, OL
81- John Copenhaver, TE
82- Kendall Karr, TE
88 – Myles Murphy, DL
*Bingley-Jones is injured and will not participate in preseason camp.
2019 Roster Players No Longer In The Program
Greg Ross, DB – Grad transfer to Iowa State
Avery Jones, OL – Transferred to East Carolina
Noah Turner, TE – Transferred to James Madison
Carl Tucker, TE – Grad transfer to Alabama
Roscoe Johnson, WR – Transferred to Louisville
Jonathan Smith, LB – Left UNC during the season and entered the transfer portal, but as of this time has not found a new school.
Jake Lawler, LB – Graduated and chose to move on, no longer plays football
Tre’ Shaw, DB – Is still at UNC but is no longer playing football. He will help with the program and is expected to graduate next spring.
Matthew Flint, LB – Is no longer paying football but will help with the team and grdaute in the spring.
Weight Changes
Brian Anderson – 302 to 295
Wisdom Asaboro – 295 to 320
Eugene Asante – 215 to 210
William Barnes – 318 to 335
Giovanni Biggers – 180 to 185
Khafre Brown – 180 to 175
Dyami Brown – 195 to 185
British Brooks – 205 to 200
Michael Carter – 200 to 190
Don Chapman – 185 to 190
Beau Corrales – 210 to 205
Storm Duck – 200 to 195
Obi Egbuna – 171 to 180
D.J. Ford – 210 to 215
Tomari Fox – 278 to 280
Tomon Fox – 260 to 255
Jeremiah Gemmel – 228 to 225
Toe Groves – 195 to 180
Josh Henderson – 205 to 210
Kevin Hester – 271 to 280
Tyrone Hopper – 255 to 245
Khadry Jackson – 220 to 230
Cam’Ron Kelly – 203 to 205
Jonathan Kim – 180 to 205
Drew Little – 225 to 210
Marcus McKethan – 332 to 330
Kyler McMichael - 200 to 205
Kamari Morales - 237 to 250
Trey Morrison - 190 to 195
Ty Murray - 332 to 335
Patrice Rene - 208 to 205
Asrim Richards – 285 to 305
Bryson Richardson - 203 to 195
Billy Ross – 315 to 320
Noah Ruggles – 185 to 195
Welton Spottsville – 200 to 215
Chazz Surratt - 230 to 225
Jahlil Taylor – 300 to 320
Wyatt Tunall - 295 to 290
Kristian Varner – 274 to 300
Ray Vohasek – 280 to 295
Garrett Walston – 245 to 240
Bryce Watts - 168 to 175
Javonte Williams – 215 to 220
Myles Wolfolk – 205 to 195
Scholarship Freshmen Heights & Weights
Jonathan Adorno – 6-4, 300
Cayden Baker – 6-5, 285
AJ Beatty – 6-4, 275
Kedrick Bingley-Jones – 6-4, 280
Jefferson Boaz – 6-6, 245
Ja’Qurious Conley – 6-0, 210
John Copenhaver - 6-3, 220
Tylee Craft – 6-4, 180
Jacolby Criswell – 6-0, 225
Josh Downs - 5-10, 175
Desmond Evans – 6-5, 245
Stephen Gosnel – 6-2, 205
Cedric Gray – 6-1, 215
Elijah Green – 5-11, 200
Tony Grimes – 6-1, 170
D.J. Jones – 5-10, 190
Kendall Karr – 6-3, 230
Clyde Pinder – 6-0, 305
Malik McGowan - 6-3, 315
Myles Murphy – 6-3, 295
Ray Rose – 6-1, 210
Kaimon Rucker – 6-1, 255
Cameron Roseman-Sinclair – 5-11, 195
Ethan West – 6-3, 235
Trey Zimmerman – 6-5, 290