Cash Devaughn doesn’t have an offer from North Carolina yet, but the 2020 defensive tackle is waiting and hoping for one. And perhaps a leading indicator one could be coming is that Devaugn was one of about 50 invited prospects at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp this past Saturday at North Carolina. The invitations weren’t exactly handed out like candy on Halloween, they meant something. And soon, he will know where UNC stands. “(defensive line) coach (Tim) Cross said more this upcoming week I should know something and hear something,” Devaugn told THI.

Devaughn believes his performance at the camo enhanced his chances at getting an offer. The 6-foot-2, 310 pounder from Middle Creek High School in Clayton, NC, is pleased with his performance. “I think I did good,” he said. “I won Top 5 lineman at the The Opening, so I’m used to going up against the top competition . It brings out the best in me. (There’s) always room for improvement. “(Defensive line) coach (Tim) Cross told me a few things I need to work so I came away feeling positive.” Devaughn also drew plenty of praise from Cross, as well.

Devaughn with Jay Bateman on Saturday.

“Physicality and my passion for the game,” he said. “Hopefully I did enough to be offered. That’s my dream school.” It’s also a place he believes that offers what he’s looking for. Saturday’s overall experience hammered that home. “I loved it,” he said. “It has such a family feel to it from the coaches to the current players. Everyone was so transparent it made me feel if I commit to this university, I would be making a lifetime decision way beyond my football years.” Devaughn has also camped at Duke and Charlotte and is heading to Old Dominion this weekend. His offers include Charlotte and Gardner-Webb, but several Power 5 schools are looking at him, including UNC, obviously.



Cash Devaughn Highlights