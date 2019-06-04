2020 Intro: Lance Ware
The Rivals.com national team gave an assist to Tar Heel Illustrated this past weekend when they published an article on New Jersey combo-forward Lance Ware. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound junior was perfo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news