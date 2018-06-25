TarHeelIllustrated.com

Walker Kessler is a new name for basketball recruiting fanatics. And based on his skill set, it's one that recruitniks will want to learn more about. And they'll want to do it quickly. The 7-0 big man from Georgia received a call from North Carolina assistant coach Steve Robinson three days ago. And according to Kessler, the message is clear.



He called and said that he wanted to tell me that they were very interested in me and would be following me,” Kessler told THI. “He also explained that Carolina is a little slower to offer people because they like to get to know the person. They're North Carolina and they have to do those things.” Dan McDonald, a Georgia-based writer for Rivals, informed THI the staff in Chapel Hill reaching out to the Atlanta metro rising junior. After watching tape as well as speaking with Kessler about his strengths, this is the type of prospect that UNC generally tends to gravitate toward as a big man. He's long, skilled, versatile and he really runs the floor. He shoots the ball very well from long-range, runs the floor very well, protects the rim and really shows good versatility.

