Good times, that’s what North Carolina’s cookout Saturday was all about. The players ate, played games, ate, had photos taken wearing Tar Heels’ football gear, and they ate some more. But it was serious, too. UNC’s coaching staff is combing through a talent board of prospects they want to get to know better and see play more often. The prospects, many of who still have two or more years of high school remaining, are gathering information that will eventually help each make some of the most important decisions in their young lives. Jaidyn Denis, a 3-star safety from talent-rich Mallard Creek High School north of Charlotte was on such a mission. A class of 2020 prospect, Denis isn’t in a hurry to find a school he will call home for four years, but he’s at a point where the process is taking on greater importance. That’s why his time in Chapel Hill grinding on burgers, putting on the uniform and playing games was such an important part of this process for him and for UNC.

“The cookout was great today it was lot of fun, great food as well,” he told THI. UNC Coach Larry Fedora tweeted a photo of himself manning the grill, which prompted Denis’ curiosity if he ate a burger cooked by the Tar Heels’ head man. “I would love to know cause the burgers (were) very good,” he said. “But, I did not get to seen him on the grill if he was.” Denis did see many of the assistant coaches that are part of his recruitment, though. And that, along with all the trimmings of the visit were a lot of fun. “The other highlights of the day were getting to talk to the coaches , Coach (Terry) Baker and Coach (Tommy) Thigpen and Coach fedora,” he said. “Also taking pictures and being able to walk around the weight room a little as well.” This was the first visit to Carolina for the 6-2, 190 pounder, whose only offer at this time is Charlotte, but schools such as Florida State, Tennessee, Duke and South Carolina are in regular contact with him along with, of course, UNC.

So, what did Denis think of the overall football facilities? “The campus and the facilities are fantastic,” he said. “I was amazed walking around in there and seeing all the other greats who’ve come and played for this school and being able to go in the stadium and see how big it is.” The UNC staff has been very clear with Denis why they are interested in him. They’ve told him a few times and he’s taken it to heart. “They have told me that they love that I know (how to) utilize my length and speed and that I know how to stay on top of defenders and play through the ball consistently,” he said. Yet, Carolina hasn’t extended him an offer just yet. But Denis senses that will change, perhaps sooner rather than later. “I definitely do,” he said. “I feel that an offer will be coming real soon. I just have to stay consistent and continue to work hard every day.” An offer from UNC wouldn’t just further validate Denis as a prospect, it would carry a far more personal meaning, too. “An offer from UNC would drive me crazy,” he said. “My father is a big Tar Heel fan and I’ve been a big fan as long as he has since he’s introduced them to me, UNC is most definitely my dream school, no doubt about that.” Next up, maybe an offer from the Heels.