The 2020 football season is still eight months away, but it’s never too early to take a look at who North Carolina will face in and out of its ACC slate. So here is a three-part series looking at the Tar Heels’ opponents for next fall, with the final installment taking a look at the four home ACC opponents:







Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date: TBA, Chapel Hill, NC

Georgia Tech 2019 Record: 3-9, 2-6 ACC Postseason: N/A Returning Starters: Offense 9, Defense 10 3 Key Players: David Curry (Junior LB led the team in tackles with 97, he also had two sacks and one INT), Jordan Mason (Although the offense struggled as a whole, the sophomore RB was a shining light, rushing for 899 yards and seven touchdowns), Ahmarean Brown (Freshman WR racked up 396 yards and seven touchdowns on just 21 receptions, averaging 18.9 yards per catch). Must Figure Out: Offense. The Yellow Jackets had the worst scoring offense in the ACC in 2019, averaging just 16.8 points per game. In Great Shape: Defense. It wasn’t a great year for Georgia Tech’s defense, but it returns basically every key contributor in 2020, including all but one of its top 10 leading tacklers. Looking Ahead: “The future is bright. All the things that we’ve learned together accumulatively in the first year are going to set us up for unbelievable success.” – GT Coach Geoff Collins, following his team’s final game.

JacketsOnline.com



N.C. State Wolfpack

Date: TBA, Chapel Hill, NC N.C. State 2019 Record: 4-8, 1-7 ACC Postseason: N/A Returning Starters: Offense 11, Defense 8 3 Key Players: Zonovan Knight (Freshman RB ran for 745 yards on 136 attempts and finished with five touchdowns), Tanner Ingle (Sophomore safety led the team in tackles with 69 and passes defended with four), Emeka Emezie (Junior WR led the Wolfpack in receiving yards with 576 and five touchdowns for a 10.3 yards per catch average). Must Figure Out: Quarterback. It was a bad year for the Wolfpack at QB as Devin Leary, Matt McKay and Bailey Hockman all struggled to produce at the position. McKay is transferring, too. In Great Shape: Running back. Knight should only improve after a solid debut season while backup Jordan Houston, who was also a true freshman, showed glimpses of how good he can be, too. Looking Ahead: "It’s a year of vast uncertainty for N.C. State, which has undergone so many changes in the past 12 months (especially on the coaching staff). A rash of costly injuries derailed any reasonable hopes of a good season in 2019, but NC State remains unproven at quarterback and until that is solved a healthy roster can only improve the team so much.” - Matt Carter, The Wolfpacker. TheWolfpacker.com



Pittsburgh Panthers

Date: TBA, Chapel Hill, NC Pittsburgh 2019 Record: 8-5, 4-4 ACC Postseason: Beat Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl Returning Starters: Offense 8, Defense 6 3 Key Players: Paris Ford (The All-ACC sophomore DB led Pittsburgh in tackles with 97, interceptions with three and was tied for second on the team in passes defended with 11), Kenny Pickett (Junior QB threw for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns as well as rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He was also voted the MVP of the Quick Lane Bowl), Taysir Mack (Junior WR will be the Panthers’ top returning receiver after racking up 736 yards in 2019, including the game-winning catch in the Quick Lane Bowl). Must Figure Out: Offense. Even though Pickett had a solid season, Pitt still finished second to last in the ACC in scoring offense, averaging just 21.5 points per game. In Great Shape: Defense. The Panthers’ defense was the third best in the ACC in 2019, allowing just 22.2 points per game. They’ll return three of their top five leading tacklers, too. Looking Ahead: "Pitt had the 15th ranked defense in the country in 2019 and is set to return 13 different players with starting experience for this upcoming season. Throw in the return of senior quarterback Kenny Pickett on offense with that strong defense, there is optimism Pitt could push for the ACC Coastal in the 2020." - Jim Hammett, PantherLiar.com. PantherLair.com



Virginia Tech Hokies