TarHeelIllustrated - 2021 ACC Tournament Bracket Is Set

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) –The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and pairings for the 68th annual New York Life ACC Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday (March 9-13) at Greensboro Coliseum.

After winning its fifth ACC regular-season championship in the last eight years, Virginia (17-6, 13-4 ACC) earned the tournament’s No. 1 seed and a double bye into the quarterfinals on Thursday. No. 2 Florida State (15-5, 11-4), No. 3 Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4) and No. 4 Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6) also earned double byes and will start tournament play on Thursday.

The tournament begins Tuesday with three matchups. No. 12 Pitt (10-11, 6-10) takes on No. 13 Miami (8-16, 4-15) at 2 p.m., No. 10 Duke (11-11, 9-9) faces No. 15 Boston College (4-15, 2-11) at 4:30 p.m. and No. 11 Notre Dame (10-14, 7-11) plays No. 14 Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15) in the nightcap at 7 p.m. All three games will be televised by ACC Network.

The second round on Wednesday starts at noon with No. 8 seed Syracuse (15-8, 9-7) taking on No. 9 NC State (13-9, 9-8). No. 5 seed Clemson (16-6, 10-6) faces the winner of the Pitt-Miami game at 2:30 p.m. In the evening session, No. 7 Louisville (13-6, 8-5) plays the winner of the Duke-BC matchup at 6:30 p.m., with No. 6 North Carolina (16-9, 10-6) facing the Notre Dame-Wake Forest winner at 9 p.m. The quartet of games will be televised on ACC Network.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals, which will be broadcast by ESPN or ESPN2.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.

The ACC and its 15 member institutions will continue to follow the policies and protocols in the ACC’s Medical Advisory Report.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has instituted the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. Face coverings are mandatory for every person 5 years or older and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.





The full 2021 New York Life ACC Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 9 - First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ACC Network)





Wednesday, March 10 - Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State (ACC Network)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner (ACC Network)

6:30 p.m. – No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College winner (ACC Network)

9 p.m. – No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake Forest winner (ACC Network)





Thursday, March 11 - Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. – No. 2 Florida State vs. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m. – No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)





Friday, March 12 - Semifinals

6:30 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)





Saturday, March 13 - Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)





