2021 DL Biggers Discusses Recent Visit
Zeek Biggers, a class of 2021 defensive tackle from West Rowan High School in Cleveland, NC, was among a group of prospects on hand for a recent North Carolina junior day.
The 6-foot-2, 294-pound Biggers was thoroughly impressed with his open invitation to visit Chapel Hill and learn about the football program.
“The visit was good, I really liked it,” he told THI. “The best parts was just talking to the coaches getting to know coach Mack Brown, coach Tim Cross and the whole staff better.”
Currently, Biggers holds offers from Liberty and Georgia State with interest from Georgia Tech.
Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Biggers to further talk about his UNC experience.
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: What did the staff say they liked about you?
BIGGERS: “They like how I play.”
THI: While on campus, did you get to check out the facilities?
BIGGERS: “Yessir, I did get to see them, I think the facilities are great.”
THI: What other players/recruits did you hang out the most with?
BIGGERS: “Payton Page, Jalon Walker were the guys whom I was with the most.”
THI: What are your strengths as a defensive lineman?
BIGGERS: “Can get off the ball, strong, can read blocks good physical.”
THI: What are your early thoughts on coach Mack Brown and the direction of the program?
BIGGERS: “He’s a cool coach liked him a lot. The program is great really liked it they won’t the best for you after football and after college.”
THI: What are some of the other schools you have recently visited and have interest in?
BIGGERS: “I visited N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Georgia State and UNC in the last couple weeks but interested in VT, UNC, Duke, Georgia Tech, Liberty, and a lot more.”