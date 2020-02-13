Zeek Biggers, a class of 2021 defensive tackle from West Rowan High School in Cleveland, NC, was among a group of prospects on hand for a recent North Carolina junior day.

The 6-foot-2, 294-pound Biggers was thoroughly impressed with his open invitation to visit Chapel Hill and learn about the football program.

“The visit was good, I really liked it,” he told THI. “The best parts was just talking to the coaches getting to know coach Mack Brown, coach Tim Cross and the whole staff better.”

Currently, Biggers holds offers from Liberty and Georgia State with interest from Georgia Tech.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Biggers to further talk about his UNC experience.

Here is the rest of the interview:



