News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 23:26:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2021 Intro: Khristian Lander

Big time 2021 PG Khristian Lander is on UNC's radar and THI caught up with him to discuss his game and the Tar Heels.
Big time 2021 PG Khristian Lander is on UNC's radar and THI caught up with him to discuss his game and the Tar Heels. (THI)
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
@clintjackson1
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a lot of basketball recruiting momentum going these days. The point guard position has been particularly fruitful for Roy Williams since Coby White had a phenomena...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}