2021 Miami PK Commit Borregales Talks UNC Offer
North Carolina doesn’t have many more spots to fill for its class of 2021, but perhaps part of closing out that group could mean landing current Miami commit Andres Borregales.A 5-foot-11, 155-poun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news