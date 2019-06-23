News More News
2021 OL Getting To Know Searels, Program

Georgia OL Mason Bundy has been at UNC twice in recent months and is building a relationship with Stacy Searels.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Mason Bundy, a 6-foot-6, 268-pound offensive lineman from Blue Ridge, GA, was among the standouts on day one of Mack Brown’s camp two weeks ago. Bundy used the time to get familiar with how things ...

