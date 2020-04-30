The top ranked point guard in the class of 2021 and the No. 10 ranked player overall, five-star Kennedy Chandler released his top five of Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and Tennessee on Thursday.

A six-footer at Eads (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian who runs with MoKan Elite in Nike's EYBL during the summer, Chandler discussed what he's been up to, his top five, players he's talked about playing with in college and early discussions he has had with the G League during an extended question and answer setting.

Eric Bossi (EB): How are you and your family doing? What are you doing to maintain your game during this uncertain time?



Kennedy Chandler (KC): We are all good. I'm just trying to work out when I can find a gym. I've been working on what my strength coach is telling me and trying to get better.



EB: This time last year is when you were starting to build a national reputation. This year everybody kind of knew who you were. How do you feel your junior season went and how do you feel you dealt with expectations and that bullseye on your back?



KC: My junior season went pretty well. We didn't finish out with a State Championship which was tough for us. We beat some tough teams, we competed with some tough teams so I was really proud of our team and what we accomplished in my junior season.



EB: Individually, where do you think you got better and what's the next step?



KC: I got better at a couple of things like leading my team. I'm just trying to be a great leader out there. For me I was also a better finisher around the rim and finding my teammates when they are open. I am working on my outside range.



EB: Let's run through these schools that make up your final five. We'll just go through and start with Duke. What really stands out with them and the way they are recruiting you?



KC: Duke has always been a dream school of mine but at the end of the day I have to pick the school that is best for me. It's a school that I've always admired. The legacy they've got, the legacy that Coach K has you just know they are a great team.



EB: Kentucky, John Calipari, what stands out to you about your relationship with him and when you've been over there?



KC: Coach Calipari just puts guys in the League. He's been helping a lot of guys out and that's what he does. He can help me get better, get better every day and I just know that he's not going to let me take any days off.

