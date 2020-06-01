 TarHeelIllustrated - 2021 Snapshot Series: Caleb Houstan
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 08:56:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 Snapshot Series: Caleb Houstan

THI continues looking at UNC's class of 2021 targets, today focusing on Caleb Houstan, who likely will reclass from 2022.
THI continues looking at UNC's class of 2021 targets, today focusing on Caleb Houstan, who likely will reclass from 2022. (Rivals.com)
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@clintjackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

With the class of 2020 finally complete for Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels, we completely move our attention to the 2021 class. THI is currently profiling the major UNC recruiting ta...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}