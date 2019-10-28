2021 TE Nesbit Loved UNC Visit
Bryson Nesbit is one of North Carolina's top-rising prospects in the class of 2021. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC, has 12 offers to date, inc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news