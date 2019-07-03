Highland Springs (VA) High School class of 2021 athlete Jamareeh Jones was recently pleased to announce on social media that North Carolina had extended him an offer to play football for the Tar Heels.

It was his fourth offer, and while the other three are attractive programs, the UNC one was rather well received.

“I thought it was amazing," the 3-star prospect told THI. “I knew the coaches really liked me so I was just waiting on them to pull the trigger."

Jones, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is happy to recall how the offer went down.

“Coach (Jay) Bateman called our recruiting coach and told him then he passes it on to me but they just like that I can play anywhere, I’m a student of the game,” he said.