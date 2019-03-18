TarHeelIllustrated.com

Bryce Steele, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, took an unofficial visit to North Carolina last week. Steele took full advantage of his initial trip to Chapel Hill, which included him touring the faculties and developing a bond with UNC’s new coaching staff.

“I loved it. I love the energy that the coaches bring in particular Coach Dre’ Bly and Coach Tommy Thigpen,” the class of 2021 prospect told THI. “Those two are energetic coaches that are passionate about the game. I loved the new atmosphere as well, it’s a nice indoor facility, and I love the new plans for the weight room.” Hall of Fame Head UNC Coach Mack Brown has already made a huge impact on Steele, who originally calls Raleigh, NC, home. “I think my relationship is only up from here,” he said. “I like how he’s trying to bring in homegrown in state players and I also like the additions that he’s made to the coaching staff.”

What else is it about UNC impressed Steele? “I like how the new coaching staff preaches family and team first,” he replied. “They are also very knowledgeable about the game.” Steele has picked up scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke and North Carolina among a few others.

Bryce Steele Highlights