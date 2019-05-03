TarHeelIllustrated.com

Blackstrain already has offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee and South Carolina among others, but the offer from the Tar Heels really caught his attention.

Class of 2021 wide receiver James Blackstrain of Holy Trinity Academy in Melbourne, FL, got some good news this past week when North Carolina wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway extended him a scholarship offer.

“I was on the phone with coach Galloway and he told me that I officially had an offer from UNC,” the 6-foot-2, 175 pounder told THI. “He was talking about how he loved my game and that he would love to get me on a visit to UNC this summer. He told me about how it’s more of an Air Raid offense this season coming up and they’re going to throw a lot.”

What type of wide receiver are the Heels projecting Blackstrain in their Air Raid offense?

“I’m a big play receiver, I make things happen on the field,” he replied.” I would love to learn about the culture and environment in UNC. I can’t wait to visit Chapel Hill and get a taste of the environment up there.”

So far this offseason he hasn’t taken any visits but is hoping to schedule some visits this summer and very well could see himself in Chapel Hill for one of their annual day camps.

What’s next for Blackstrain?

“I’m just going to keep working out trying to separate my from others,” he said.



