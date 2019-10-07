News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 22:57:59 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR Excited Over UNC Offer, Visit

A week after visiting for the Clemson game, JJ Jones picked up an offer from UNC and tells THI how excited it makes him.
A week after visiting for the Clemson game, JJ Jones picked up an offer from UNC and tells THI how excited it makes him.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
@NCPreps
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

J.J. Jones, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound class of 2021 wide receiver from Myrtle Beach (SC) High School visited Chapel Hill when the North Carolina hosted Clemson in late September. Currently, Jones and h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}