TarHeelIllustrated - 2022 Athlete Cook In Regular Contact With Bly, UNC

Above is the full video of our interview with Cook and below is the complete transcript of what he had to say:

Cook currently has interest from seven programs, including the Tar Heels, but has yet to pick up an official offer. The other schools that are showing interest are Clemson, Liberty, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech and William & Mary, with UNC and Clemson the only two schools he has not yet visited.

At 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Cook plays on both sides of the ball for Western Branch High School, which is located in Chesapeake, VA. It is the same high school former UNC All-American corner and current cornerbacks coach Dré Bly attended.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – THI was recently at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex and spoke with a handful of talent from the Tidewater region who have received offers or interest from North Carolina, including 2022 athlete Desmond Cook .





THI: You said you’ve been in communication with Dré Bly, how has that been going so far?

COOK: “It's been a great experience. Dré Bly, his alma mater is the high school that I go to, so Western Branch. Just building a relationship with him daily, being in contact. Learning how the Tar Heels operate is a great experience and opportunity and I appreciate it. It's really opened my eyes.”





THI: What is Bly like to communicate with and what does he mean to the community and school?

COOK: “He means a lot to the community from what I've learned. I'm new to the community. I've lived here a couple times, but I'm back home. And just hearing him daily, hearing him as I walk around, ‘Oh, you go to Dré Bly’s school.’ It’s just a great experience and a great energy to have where people be like, ‘Oh, Dré Bly went there. Oh, he played in this program.’ And I get to follow in his footsteps and try and build us back up to greatness.”





THI: There are a lot of guys from the 757 area that are going to UNC or are getting recruited heavily by them. Is that something that excites you a little bit?

COOK: “Yes, UNC is on the rise. I love everything about their program, what they have to offer. Coach Mack Brown’s doing a great job and coach Bly’s bringing me along, just showing me what UNC is doing, how they're improving and I love what I see.”





THI: Let’s talk about your recruitment. Talk to me about how that’s going so far?

COOK: “I have no offers yet, but a whole lot of interest. UNC definitely has an interest in me. A couple other schools around that area are ECU and Wake Forest. And then I have ODU, Virginia Tech and a couple of other schools.”





THI: You’ve got a lot of interest. How has it been to talk to some of these schools?

COOK: “It's been a good eye-opener to see where I'm at and show me where I have to improve in. So, I’m just taking it step by step daily, just trying to grow and show where I belong. And that's at the Division 1 level.”





THI: Did you get a chance to watch any Carolina games this past season and, if so, what did you think about the Heels’ season and how it played out?

COOK: “Yes. They had a nice team last year. I know they're coming back with more action, more fire. And, with the recruits coming in and me potentially coming in with them, it’s a great opportunity.”





THI: I know you play on both sides of the ball, so what positions are you playing the most for your high school?

COOK: “The positions that I’m primarily playing are middle linebacker on defense, but I can move around to the outside and stay in the middle, kind of a hybrid safety. And then on offense, they’ve got me moving around from running back, tight end, wide receiver and slot. I’m just trying to make plays and help the team win.”





THI: What position do you see yourself playing at the next level?

COOK: “Linebacker. I’m very physical, love hitting, so I’ll do it. So, linebacker mainly, but if I have to be moved on offense, I'll go. Wherever the team needs me, I will lend my talents.”





THI: What are you looking for the most when it comes to picking a school? Is it academics, facilities, a family atmosphere? Or just a little bit of everything?

COOK: “I would say it's a little bit of everything, but mostly the family atmosphere. I play comfortable when I'm around family and people that I’ll go 110 percent or more with. So, mainly that.”



