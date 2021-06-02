2022 C Will Shaver Commits to UNC

Will Shaver, a 3-star center who attends Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina, he announced on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-10, 245 pounder is rated as the No. 138 overall player and No. 20 center in the 2022 class.

Shaver started his official visit to UNC on Tuesday before committing to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels the next day.

He is the first commit in Carolina’s 2022 class and Davis’ first non-transfer commit after taking over the program in April.



