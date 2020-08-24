TarHeelIllustrated - 2022 Center Dylan Anderson, Father Discuss UNC's Offer

North Carolina got back into the offer mode Sunday night when it reached out to and extended Dylan Anderson a scholarship.

The seven-footer out of Gilbert, AZ, is now the third player in the Class of 2022 to be offered by the Tar Heels. Anderson joins Skyy Clark and Mark Mitchell Jr. in the group.

Anderson is ranked No. 64 overall by Rivals, but his offers sheet belies a prospect of elite status. He has roughly a dozen offers, but the quality surpasses the quantity. Besides North Carolina, he owns others from the likes. of Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Creighton, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Michigan.