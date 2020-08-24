 TarHeelIllustrated - 2022 Center Dylan Anderson, Father Discuss UNC's Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 22:46:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2022 Center Dylan Anderson, Father Discuss UNC's Offer

Dylan Anderson
Dylan Anderson (https://arizonastaterivals.com)
David Sisk • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

North Carolina got back into the offer mode Sunday night when it reached out to and extended Dylan Anderson a scholarship.

The seven-footer out of Gilbert, AZ, is now the third player in the Class of 2022 to be offered by the Tar Heels. Anderson joins Skyy Clark and Mark Mitchell Jr. in the group.

Anderson is ranked No. 64 overall by Rivals, but his offers sheet belies a prospect of elite status. He has roughly a dozen offers, but the quality surpasses the quantity. Besides North Carolina, he owns others from the likes. of Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Creighton, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Michigan.

So when Carolina went all in Sunday, they joined a group of programs have let Anderson know how important he is to them, according to his father, Rob.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}