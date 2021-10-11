Class of 2022 North Carolina commit Randy "Duece" Caldwell out of Mauldin (SC) was in Chapel Hill on Oct. 2 for the Tar Heels' 38-7 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Caldwell, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 215 pounds, committed to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on June 25.

The Mavericks are currently 4-3 after losing last weekend to T.L. Hanna. Caldwell has been outstanding on both sides of the ball.

The 3-star safety has been used all over the field for the Mavericks and was recruited to play linebacker for the Tar Heels. He also has been very active on the recruiting front as one of the more outspoken recruiters in the class of 2022.

THI caught up with Caldwell to get the latest on his season: