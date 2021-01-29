The North Carolina coaching staff headed to the Peach State and offered 3-star 2022 safety Emory Floyd out of Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, GA.

The 6-foot-2 165-pounder admitted that he was not really familiar with North Carolina, but has expressed an interest in visiting Chapel Hill now that the Tar Heels have offered. He also has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Pitt, and Florida State.

THI caught up with Floyd to get his thoughts on the Tar Heels' offer: