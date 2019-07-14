It's never to early to start evaluating quarterbacks and that's why schools from around the southeast have started to take a look at Atlanta-area quarterback J.C. French. The rising sophomore has spent the offseason working on his game and throwing for coaches, turning heads at several stops along the way. While he's still waiting for his first FBS offer, French recently added an offer from William & Mary, the first of what will likely be several options to play college football for French.

"It was good to get my first offer out of the way and know that now I have an option to play college football, which is my dream. I'm just working to keep adding more and I'm very excited."

Camp stops: "I threw at Georgia Tech, North Carolina and a few other schools in June and I got some good feedback. I probably got the best from North Carolina."

North Carolina: "I had talked to Coach Longo the day before the camp and he told me he would keep his eye on me and he did. He told me that they really liked me and how I threw and they want to start building a relationship with me."

Camp experience: "It was really great. I really loved the campus. They have great facilities and all that."

Coach Longo: "I really liked his coaching style during the camp. He seems like a great coach and I learned a lot from him."

Upcoming camps: "I think I'm going to Wake Forest and Virginia Tech before the end of the summer."