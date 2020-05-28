 TarHeelIllustrated - 2022 In-State LB Simmons Discusses UNC Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 15:00:35 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 In-State LB Simmons Discusses UNC Offer

Xavier Simmons was offered earlier in May and offers his throughts about it and the Tar Heels.
Xavier Simmons was offered earlier in May and offers his throughts about it and the Tar Heels. (Hudl.com)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Scholarship offers are starting to roll in for Xavier Simmons, including one from North Carolina on May 7.Since then, four more schools have extended to the class of 2022 linebacker giving him six ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}