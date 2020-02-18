News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 16:52:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2022 Intro: D.J. Nix

In-state smal forward D.J. Nix is now on UNC's radar, and here he tells THI about his recent visit to Chapel Hill.
In-state smal forward D.J. Nix is now on UNC's radar, and here he tells THI about his recent visit to Chapel Hill. (Nix Family)
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@clintjackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

One of the top sophomores in the state on North Carolina is Derrick ‘D.J.’ Nix from Cannon School in Concord, NC. The 6-foot-7 sophomore recently took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill and took in...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}