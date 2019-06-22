Dakota Twitty, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver from Thomas Jefferson Academy in Mooresboro, NC, took full advantage of the opportunity he got in attending the inaugural Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina. Twitty, who will be a sophomore this fall, loved everything about his visit, but building relationships with the coaches stood out.

“The visit was great, I really got a good feel of the environment and community that is UNC I had a great time for most of the day,” he told THI. “I just had fun we played family feud and they showed us campus.” UNC wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway made an immediate impact on Twitty during the drills part of the camp. “I got to talk to the coaches and have a few laughs, I felt like I made real connections yesterday.,” Twitty said. “The camp part was great I loved being coached by one of the greats coach Galloway.” Despite it being early in his recruitment, Twitty is already beginning to do his research on veteran Tar Heels’ head coach Mack Brown. “I think that he’s going to build something special at UNC, and by the time I graduate UNC will be one of the top football teams in the nation,” Twitty said. “When coach Brown told us how many people our film had to go through to get there, I was amazed.”

Twtty on Saturday at Showtime. (Jarrod Hardy, THI)

With Twitty being one of the younger prospects on hand for the camp, he looked to embrace the chance to compete against some of the best players on UNC’s radar. “Competition only makes you better,” he said, “and when your competing against the best in the state that’s gonna make you one heck of a ball player.” The Tar Heels’ staff has being pushing hard to get big boy football to Chapel Hill, and part of that has to do with the facility and daily improvements to meet the needs of the student-athletes on and off the football field. “I think the facilities were great, the improvements they are making are amazing the new locker blew my mind away,” Twitty said. “I like that their getting turf cause their grass field got muddy as well as I like that their expanding the weight room.” Twitty has camped at Louisville, Duke and Virginia Tech so far this month and will be at South Carolina on Friday.



Dakota Twitty Highlights