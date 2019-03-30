TarHeelIllustrated.com

Greensboro, NC, freshmen defensive lineman Travis Shaw has emerged as a highly-touted national prospect having picked up offers from the likes of Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Oregon, South Carolina and North Carolina among others.

Already physically imposing at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, the Grimsley High School standout is enjoying the early stages of the recruiting process, which recently included a visit to North Carolina for one of the program’s junior days. It also included him taking in the Duke-UNC basketball game at the Smith Center.

“The new coaching staff is great, I love the energy on all visits,” he told THI. “The players and coaching staff seems like the team is on a turn around.”

Speaking of the new coaches, Shaw loved spending time with a host of Tar Heels coaches and other recruits on hand.