TarHeelIllustrated.com

2022 Intro: DL Travis Shaw
Greensboro, NC, freshmen defensive lineman Travis Shaw has emerged as a highly-touted national prospect having picked up offers from the likes of Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Oregon, South Carolina and North Carolina among others.
Already physically imposing at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, the Grimsley High School standout is enjoying the early stages of the recruiting process, which recently included a visit to North Carolina for one of the program’s junior days. It also included him taking in the Duke-UNC basketball game at the Smith Center.
“The new coaching staff is great, I love the energy on all visits,” he told THI. “The players and coaching staff seems like the team is on a turn around.”
Speaking of the new coaches, Shaw loved spending time with a host of Tar Heels coaches and other recruits on hand.
“I spent most of my time with coach Lonnie Galloway, coach Tim Cross as well as coach Mack Brown,” he said. “He asked about how am I handling my recruiting process. Also hanging out with the recruits was amazing. I see each one of the guys at almost every visit I go to we always keep in touch.”
The atmosphere surrounding the whole campus during the visit was something that stood out to Shaw.
“While at the game, the fan atmosphere was crazy. Everybody telling me why I should come. Just throwing words in my ear,” Shaw said. “They got a very nice facility, they worked very hard on it and got an overall nice campus.”
So, what is it about Shaw’s versatility that impresses coaches?
“They like how I’m quick off the ball, lateral quickness, good footwork, good IQ overall, team leader,” he replied. “I am a nose guard but different defensive play calls you will see me shifting in all 5 positions. I play a little h back on certain play calls also.”
Aside from Chapel Hill, Shaw has also taken fairly recent visits to Georgia and N.C. State.