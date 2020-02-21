News More News
2022 Intro: OL Collin Sadler

THI introduces class of 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler, who has become of of UNC's targets for his class.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Collin Sadler is quickly rising on the recruiting charts of many Division 1 schools. One of those schools that shown a lot of interest is North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman from Greenville (SC) High School earned an offer from the Tar Heels on February 1 on a visit to Chapel Hill.

THI caught up with the class of 2022 standout on his latest views of the Tar Heel program:


THI: What are your thoughts on the North Carolina offer?

SADLER: “”I was very excited. My grandpa played at UNC in the 1960s, so it was really great to say that I have the same opportunity."


THI: Who was your grandfather and what positions did he play for the Tar Heels?

SADLER: “His name is John Schroeder and he played wide receiver and tight end.”


THI: What are your thoughts on UNC, Coach Mack Brown, and the staff?

SADLER: “I really liked how genuine and straight forward they were and how they welcomed me in. I really felt like part of the Tar Heel family. "


THI: What UNC coach do you talk to the most and what do you like about him?

SADLER: “I have talked to Coach Searels and Coach Gillespie the most. I like them both because they are very down to earth and honest.“


THI: Do you plan to visit UNC again in the spring or summer?

SADLER: “I believe I am coming up for a spring practice.”


THI: What offers and visits have you made?

SADLER: “I have been offered and visited these schools: Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, and UNC. I have also visited Notre Dame but they haven’t offered. I have also received offers from Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State without visiting.”


Collin Sadley Highlights

